Dan Meske Tabbed to Helm Louisville Volleyball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Dan Meske, who has served as the associate head coach for the Louisville Volleyball program for the last eight seasons, has been named Louisville Volleyball's next head coach, as announced by UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird on Friday.

"I am thrilled to promote Dan Meske to the role of head coach," said Heird. "Throughout his tenure, Dan has had several opportunities to leave UofL for other head coaching roles, but he has stayed committed to making UofL one of the elite programs in the country. I am supremely confident in his ability to lead this program into the future in the same manner he has already helped guide us to where we are today during his time as the associate head coach. Dan is a proven leader, teacher, and program builder that will keep us on a national championship trajectory. We look forward to welcoming Dan as our head coach, along with his wife, Laurel and their three sons, Ryne, Maddox and Hendricks."

Meske becomes the eighth head coach in the program's history and brings more than 16 years of collegiate coaching experience, including working alongside former UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly for the Cardinals' historic rise to national prominence over the last eight seasons.

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to be the head coach of Louisville Volleyball," said Meske. "My last eight seasons in the 'Ville have been the best of my life, and I'd like to thank Josh Heird and Amy Calabrese for this amazing opportunity to continue to serve our athletes. Anyone who follows our program knows that there is a joy and love for each other and for the game within Louisville Volleyball, and I plan to keep it that way. Go Cards!"

After originally joining the Cardinals' coaching staff in 2017, Meske was instrumental in bringing the Cardinals into the national spotlight, capping the 2019 season off with the first regional final appearance in program history. The tournament run was highlighted by one of the largest upsets in collegiate volleyball as the Cards took down top-seeded Texas in the regional semifinal.

The Louisville Volleyball program continued to reach new heights with Meske's assistance in 2021, posting an undefeated regular season to capture another ACC title while accomplishing another program first by reaching the Final Four. While the team fell to eventual national champion Wisconsin, the Cards finished the season with a record of 32-1 (18-0 in ACC play).