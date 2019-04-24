It has been a fun stretch for the Louisville baseball team. The team has won 8 out of their last 9 games dating back to April 9th. This stretch includes a sweep of North Carolina State, wins over Northern Kentucky, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, and a series win over conference foe Miami.

Sitting at 32-9 on the season, hosting a regional and super regional isn't out of the question. As a matter of fact, I would say that it is almost likely that Jim Patterson Stadium sees postseason baseball.

How has Louisville put together win after win? The bats have woken up, in a big way. Logan Wyatt, a captain and preseason All-American, has paved the way batting .550 over his last 20 trips to the plate.

Freshman Alex Binelas has also been swinging the bat exceptionally well. Binelas and Wyatt were named ACC Player of the Week in back to back weeks. Wyatt doing it this week, and Binelas doing it last week.

As the weather continues to get warmer, now is the time to get out to a game.



