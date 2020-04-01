Jeff Walz and the 2020 - 2021 Louisville women’s basketball team received a shot in the arm on Wednesday morning when junior Dana Evans announced she would be returning to Louisville.

Evans is coming off of a spectacular junior campaign, and initially said she would test the WNBA draft process.

Evans was named ACC Player of the Year after she posted career high numbers across the board. Evans averaged right around 18 points and over 4 assists per game. Evans developed her outside shot even more, and shot over 43 percent from from beyond the arc.

Evans posted this message to Twitter:

Jeff Walz and company will now bring back Evans and will add three newcomers. Walz inked a top-20 high school player in Olivia Cochran to help up front, and added Merissah Russell, a Canadian national player to bolster the wing spot. The final player of the 2020 class, Ahlana Smith, comes from the JUCO ranks after playing her first year at UCLA.