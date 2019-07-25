Louisville freshman guard David Johnson has injured his shoulder and is potentially out 4-6 months, the team announced.

“A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination at the Norton Diagnostic Center revealed damage to his left (non-shooting) shoulder, an injury which occurred during a team workout on Monday. He will have surgery to repair the damage soon,” per the school.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack, said about Johnson:

“"I feel badly for DJ because of his excitement level to start his college career. He was having an excellent summer to date and we will miss him over the next few months. Knowing David's work ethic, he will put in the time to get back as quickly as possible and be ready to impact our team this season.”

During his senior season, Johnson averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and four assists. He also led his Trinity High School squad to a state championship.

With the injury to Johnson, the Cards will likely look to Darius Perry who’s coming off of a solid sophomore season. As a starter, Perry scored in double figures in five games, including 17-points against Vermont (6-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 3-3 FT), adding four assists.

Amongst the other guards on the roster, who will likely see playing time, Ryan McMahon, Josh Nickelberry, and highly-touted transfer, Fresh Kimble



