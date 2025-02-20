Deion Branch Tabbed to Coach Wide Receivers at Louisville

Deion Branch, a former Super Bowl Most Valuable player and one of the school's most successful wide receivers, has been named the wide receivers coach at the University of Louisville, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Monday.

Branch was elevated to the wide receiver position after spending three seasons as the team's Director of Player Development. He also served as the team's interim head coach for the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl leading the Cards to a 24-7 win over Cincinnati for the school's first bowl win since 2019.

"We are excited to have Deion Branch as our new wide receivers' coach," said Brohm. "As one of the school's all-time best receivers and a former Super Bowl MVP, Deion has exhibited excellence at the position and has been a tremendous ambassador for our program. Our receivers are fortunate to be able to learn from a person as accomplished and knowledgeable as Deion. He's been a valuable member of our staff since I arrived back at Louisville, and I'm excited for what Deion will bring to this new role."

A two-year letterwinner for the Cards, Branch is one of the school's top wide receivers and is one of the 28 players in UofL history to have his jersey honored. His No. 9 was celebrated during the 2010 season.

Coming to Louisville out of Jones Community College, Branch played for the Cards from 2000-01 and became one of only three wide receivers in school history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. "

I'm truly blessed and honored for the opportunity to pursue my coaching dream at the University of Louisville. I want to thank Coach Brohm, the university and Josh Heird for believing in my ability to lead young men and helping them become great players and leaders," Branch said. "I vow to continue to give my alma mater my commitment in building a winning program and helping our players in their development."

Branch led the team with 71 receptions for 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Cards. He led the Cards to a 9-3 record and the school's first C-USA title. The Cards advanced to the Liberty Bowl where Branch recorded a bowl record 10 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Colorado State.

As a senior in 2001, Branch led the team in receptions with 72 while recording a conference-best 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns. Finishing as a first team Conference USA selection, Branch guided the Cardinals to a second-straight C-USA Championship and won the Liberty Bowl, which included Branch securing a 34-yard touchdown reception in the 28–10 win against BYU.

After his successful stint with the Cardinals, Branch was a second-round selection and the No. 65 selection the New England Patriots in the 2002 National Football League Draft. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with New England and Seattle (2006-10), recording 518 career receptions, 6,644 yards and 39 touchdowns. He appeared in a pair of Super Bowls.

Branch was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX, after tying former San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice and former Cincinnati Bengals tight end David Ross for the Super Bowl reception record with 11 catches for 133 yards. He was the first receiver to win the award since 1989 when Rice had his 11-catch game.

A native of Albany, Ga., Branch graduated from Louisville in 2001 with a degree in communications.

Branch and his wife, Shola, have three children, Deiondre, Deiontey, D'ahni and Nylah.