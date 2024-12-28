Demon Clowney Signs With the Louisville Football Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Defensive lineman Demon Clowney, who has one season of eligibility remaining, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher, Clowney joins the Cardinals after two seasons at Charlotte. Clowney played in 22 games for the 49’ers, totaling 10 tackles for loss including 4.5 sacks. The 2024 season saw Clowney record 26 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The native of Baltimore, Md., played in 12 games in 2023, recording 33 tackles, while finishing fifth on the team with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Before his time at Charlotte, Clowney spent three seasons at Ole Miss where he played in eight games and was credited with 12 tackles.

Scholastically, Clowney played high school football at St. Frances (Md.) Academy in Baltimore where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 239 overall recruit. He was ranked No. 201 in the ESPN 300 and No. 206 by Rival and was rated as the No. 9 weak-side defensive end by Rivals and No. 10 by 247Sports.



