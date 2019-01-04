"I'm happy to be back," Dennison said. "It's an honor and a privilege and I can't wait to get going."

Louisville assistant Cort Dennison was re-introduced to the media Friday as the newest member of Scott Satterfield's staff. Dennison is happy to be back.

Dennison said he stayed in contact with recruiting coordinator Pete Nochta and also Vince Tyra while he was in Oregon last season. And when Louisville hired Scott Satterfield, a conversation was started that led to Dennison's return to Louisville.

“Cort is one of the top young assistant coaches in the country, and is very familiar with the University of Louisville, having spent four seasons here and coached many of our players,” Satterfield said. “He’s widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country after assisting in signing a top-five class in December."

Dennison is leaving a fairly plum gig at Oregon, but he said he sees the opportunity at Louisville.

"I have always believed in these kids," Dennison said. "I believe in Scott (Satterfield) and I believe in Vince (Tyra) and I am excited about this opportunity."

Dennison doesn't have much history with Satterfield, but once Louisville made the hire, he got in contact with Tyra and vice versa.

"He's a great guy," Dennison said on Satterfield. "You talk to anybody in the business and you won't find one person who would say anything bad about the guy, not only that he's a great football coach, but he's an even better human being. He's about quality of life and he understands the values and cultures that people look for, especially when you are a coach and who you want to work for so I am excited to get to work for him."

Here is the full press conference video from The Crunch Zone.