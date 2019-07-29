Top-20 guard Devin Askew was originally slated to visit Louisville officially for Louisville Live on September 27th, but CardinalSports.com has learned that rather than taking his visit that week, he will visit the first week of September instead.

In addition, a report has surfaced that he will also remain in 2021 which is pretty significant news.

Now, Louisville has its sights set on guys like DJ Steward, Caleb Love, Adam Miller, and a few other guard targets.



