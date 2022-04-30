Devin Ree commits to Louisville

Class of 2022 small forward Devin Ree has committed to Louisville. The 6'8, 185 pound four-star out of Oak Hill Academy makes his decision on the heels of his official visit from this past weekend.

Ree was previously committed to LSU before decommitting on March 14 due to the firing of head coach Will Wade. He is originally from Terry, Mississippi, about 2 hours away from first year head coach Kenny Payne's hometown of Laurel, MS.

He is currently ranked as the 83rd best player in the 2022 class, as well as the 22nd best player at his position.

Ree joins Kamari Lands as additions to the Cards' basketball roster for next season. Lands, who was committed to the previous regime, recently confirmed that he would be signing his Letter of Intent with Louisville and Payne.