CardinalSports - Dez Fitzpatrick drafted in fourth round by Tennessee Titans

Louisville senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick heard his name called on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Draft when he was selected with the 109th pick by the Tennessee Titans. Coming out of high school, FItzpatrick was a four-star recruit, ranked 208th overall, and was the 45th best wide receiver in the 2016 class.

In four seasons at Louisville, Fitzpatrick brought in 154 receptions for 2589 yards. FItzpatrick finished his career with 21 touchdowns for the Cardinals.

The fifth-year senior was the second Louisville wideout to be taken in this year's NFL Draft, joining Tutu Atwell.

Fitzpatrick heads to Nashville, and should fit in well with the Tennessee offense. The Titans lost starting receiver Corey Davis in free agency, so playing time may be there for the taking. Fitzpatrick's ability to block in the run game should help him see the field, as the Titans are a run-first offense.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSURFIFJFQ0VJVkVSISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGl0YW5zRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUaXRhbnNEcmFmdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kZXpmaXR6OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A ZGV6Zml0ejg8L2E+IPCfmYzwn4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9I T2k4YTZpTWlEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSE9pOGE2aU1pRDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZW5uZXNzZWUgVGl0YW5zIChAVGl0YW5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpdGFucy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODUzMDgxOTgw Mzg4NTU2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK