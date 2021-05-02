 CardinalSports - Dez Fitzpatrick drafted in fourth round by Tennessee Titans
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 13:01:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Dez Fitzpatrick drafted in fourth round by Tennessee Titans

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

Louisville senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick heard his name called on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Draft when he was selected with the 109th pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Coming out of high school, FItzpatrick was a four-star recruit, ranked 208th overall, and was the 45th best wide receiver in the 2016 class.

In four seasons at Louisville, Fitzpatrick brought in 154 receptions for 2589 yards. FItzpatrick finished his career with 21 touchdowns for the Cardinals.

The fifth-year senior was the second Louisville wideout to be taken in this year's NFL Draft, joining Tutu Atwell.

Fitzpatrick heads to Nashville, and should fit in well with the Tennessee offense. The Titans lost starting receiver Corey Davis in free agency, so playing time may be there for the taking.

Fitzpatrick's ability to block in the run game should help him see the field, as the Titans are a run-first offense.

Fitzpatrick became the ninth Louisville wide receiver to be drafted.

Best of luck to Dez in the Music City.

