CardinalSports - Dez Fitzpatrick named 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Game

If Dez Fitzpatrick wasn't on the radar of NFL teams, he is now. The former Louisville WR carried his play from practice this week over to the game. Fitzpatrick was on the National team, the team that won the game 27-24. Fitzpatrick was named Offensive Player of the Game, bringing in 6 catches for 90 yards.

Fitzpatrick showcased his ability throughout practices, and was clocked as the second-fastest wideout.









Here are fastest max speeds from Day 2 of Reese’s Senior Bowl practice (7-on-7’s, team, and WR/DB 1-on-1’s) per our partners at @SlantsAI.



Cornell Powell - 20.47 mph

Dez Fitzpatrick - 19.92 mph

Demetric Felton - 19.61 mph

Thomas Graham Jr. - 19.49 mph

Khalil Herbert - 19.43 mph pic.twitter.com/shtylau1ba — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2021



Fitzpatrick shined all week, and was on the receiving end of a beautiful throw by former Texas quarterback Sam Sam Ehlinger.







A pair of former four-stars -- Texas QB Sam Ehlinger and Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick made a nice connection today @seniorbowl practice. @dezfitz8 @sehlinger3 @rivalsdraft pic.twitter.com/znq0QMyXae — Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2021



During the game itself, Fitzpatrick was targeted 11 times, and made a couple of highlight-reel grabs.

One of those was a toe-touch catch along the sidelines, which made the rounds on social media:







What a stellar contested grab by Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick!



He’s up to 6 catches and 90 yards. He’s shown solid separation today, but here he won with strong hands and fantastic body control. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/v2FGUUgGvW — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 30, 2021



Fitzpatrick made himself some money this week, as NFL scouts took notice:









NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks had this to say about Fitzpatrick's performance: "We saw him do a toe-drag swag catch on the sideline, then come back and win a 50-50 ball along the boundary. Outstanding week of work for Dez Fitzpatrick."