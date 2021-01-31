 CardinalSports - Dez Fitzpatrick named 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-31 16:29:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Dez Fitzpatrick named 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Game

Photo: USA Today Sports
Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

If Dez Fitzpatrick wasn't on the radar of NFL teams, he is now. The former Louisville WR carried his play from practice this week over to the game.

Fitzpatrick was on the National team, the team that won the game 27-24. Fitzpatrick was named Offensive Player of the Game, bringing in 6 catches for 90 yards.

Fitzpatrick showcased his ability throughout practices, and was clocked as the second-fastest wideout.






Fitzpatrick shined all week, and was on the receiving end of a beautiful throw by former Texas quarterback Sam Sam Ehlinger.





During the game itself, Fitzpatrick was targeted 11 times, and made a couple of highlight-reel grabs.

One of those was a toe-touch catch along the sidelines, which made the rounds on social media:





Fitzpatrick made himself some money this week, as NFL scouts took notice:





NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks had this to say about Fitzpatrick's performance:

"We saw him do a toe-drag swag catch on the sideline, then come back and win a 50-50 ball along the boundary. Outstanding week of work for Dez Fitzpatrick."

Good for Dez Fitzpatrick. He deserves all the success coming his way, and was a tremendous representation of the Louisville football program throughout his time in Louisville.

With his performance this week, Fitzpatrick solidified himself as a day three selection in the NFL Draft.

