News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 07:21:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dickinson "really enjoyed" Louisville Official Visit.

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports.com
Staff Writer

This weekend Chris Mack hosted his first official visitor for the 2020 class in four-star forward Hunter Dickinson. A visit that started on Friday, that ended on Saturday night. "The visit was real...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}