Dwayne Ledford a Broyles Award Nominee
Louisville offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has had one of, if not the, greatest impact on the position he inherited at Louisville. A year after being neither a particularly successful run-blocking or pass-blocking offensive line, Louisville's line has improved to steady if not dominant at times. That improvement through nine games earned Ledford a nomination as a Broyles Award candidate on Wednesday. The Broyles Award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding assistant coach. He is one of 41 nominees.
Ledford was considered one of the more important assistant coaching hires Scott Satterfield made upon taking the Louisville job. He spent the three previous seasons as the offensive line coach at NC State where he coached All-American center Garrett Bradbury and a slew of All-ACC offensive linemen including Tyler Jones, and Terrone Prescod. In his time at NC State, the Wolfpack allowed fewer sacks each season and had a 1,000-yard rusher every season he coached the offensive line.
In his first year as the offensive line coach at Louisville, the Cardinals have allowed just 27 sacks through nine games after allowed 43 sacks in 2018. In addition to the decrease in sacks allowed, the Louisville offense has increased its rushing yards per game total from 141 yards per game in 2018 to 212 in 2019. After rushing for just under 100 yards at Miami, starting tailback Javian Hawkins is just 12 yards shy of 1,000 yards on the season. He has the most rushing yards for a Louisville running back since Brandon Radcliff in 2014 and is on track to be the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since Bilal Powell in 2010.
Here is the final list of all 41 nominees for the award. The winner will be announced at a reception on December 10.
LOUISVILLE– Dwayne Ledford, Offensive Line
