Edwards' Career High Propels Cards to Eighth-Straight Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to eight games with an 85-68 win over California on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum Center.

The Cards improved to 24-6 overall and 17-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference – a program record for league wins in a season.

The Cardinals have won 18 of its last 19 games and have recorded its second-longest winning streak of the season. Louisville also won 10-straight contests from Dec. 21 to Jan. 28 earlier in the season.

“It was a very physical, tough game,” UofL head coach Pat Kelsey said. "We knew that was the type of game we would get from Cal. They take on the personality of their coach. They’re tough. They play gritty. We had three guys with cuts on their nose and swollen ankles. It was a hard-fought game, but I thought our guys played hard.”

Terrence Edwards tallied a career high 35 points on 11-of-19 shooting and set a personal best with seven three-point field goals. The 35 points were the most since he tallied 30 points against Georgia State on Feb. 24, 2024, as a senior at James Madison.

Edwards’ 35 points marked the first time in school history with four different players scoring 30 or more points in a game. Hepburn added a season high 37 points in the last game versus Pitt and scored 32 earlier in the season against West Virginia. J’Vonne Hadley had 32 points versus Clemson an Reyne Smith added 30 points in a win over SMU.

Hepburn scored in double figures for the 10th-straight game with 16 points and J’Vonne Hadley added 16 points.

The Cards shot 52.9 percent from the field, the sixth time in the last eight games that saw UofL shoot better than 50.0 percent from the floor. Louisville also connected on 11-of-23 shots from behind the arc.

Louisville’s defense was stifling, holding Cal to 29.6 percent from the floor on 21-of-71 shooting from the field.

Leading 41-26 at the half, the Cardinals extended their advantage to 50-28 with a 9-2 run in the first two minutes, keyed by a Noah Waterman three-point play and a three-pointer by Hepburn. UofL would extend the advantage to a game best 24 points at 53-29 on a three-point play by Hepburn.

Cal got as close as 13 at 64-51 with a 11:45 to play, but the Cards would bury the Golden Bears with six-straight points to push the lead back to 19 at 70-51 with 7:31 remaining.

Louisville took control of the game late in the first half, closing the half on a 25-7 run and held the Bears without a field goal over the final 8:06 to take a 15-point advantage into the break.

The Bears would miss their last 14 shots to close the half.

Edwards scored 17 of his points in the first half on 6-of-11 shooting, which was highlighted by equaling his season high for three-point fields with five.

The Cards will close the regular season against Stanford on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip at the KFC Yum! Center.



