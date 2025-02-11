Edwards Jr. Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE – University of Louisville men’s basketball guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. was named ACC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. He shares the title with Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth.

He becomes the third Cardinal to earn the weekly honor this season as Reyne Smith got the accolade on Dec. 23 and Chucky Hepburn had the title on Dec. 2.

It’s the first time in Louisville’s 11 years in the ACC that three different players have earned the weekly nod. It’s the first time since the 2014-15 season that Louisville has earned the award more than twice, as Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier combined for it five times that year.

Edwards Jr. nearly averaged a double-double in Louisville's two victories, averaging 23.0 points per game and 8.0 assists. He shot 58.1% from the floor, 57.1% from 3-point range and a perfect 100% from the free throw line. He also pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game, leading Louisville to two wins.

On Wednesday night at Boston College, Edwards played 36 minutes and went 8 of 15 from the floor, scoring 19 points in total. He flirted with a triple-double, pulling down eight boards and dishing out six assists, becoming the Cardinals' primary point guard for most of the second half after Chucky Hepburn went down with an injury. He added in a block and a steal in the dominant 84-58 road victory.

On Saturday, Edwards became the starting point guard for Louisville with Hepburn out and played a full 40 minutes in an 88-78 win over the Miami Hurricanes. He logged a career-high 10 assists against just two turnovers, while also scoring a season-high 27 points on 10 of 16 shooting. He netted 3 of 4 shots beyond the arc and went a perfect 4 of 4 at the charity stripe.

The Atlanta native added in five boards, stepping up as starting forward James Scott went out shortly into the game with an injury. Edwards contributed a steal and a block to fill out his stat line. It was the first time Edwards recalled playing a full game at point guard since sixth grade.

Louisville returns to action on Wednesday night at NC State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



