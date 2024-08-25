PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Eleven Louisville Football Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

MOBILE, AL – Eleven members of the University of Louisville football team have earned spots on the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, the Senior Bowl announced Wednesday. Quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receivers Ja’Corey Brooks, Caullin Lacy, tight end Mark Redman, offensive lineman Jonathan Mendoza, defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte, Thor Griffith and defensive backs Tamarion McDonald, Tahveon Nicholson, Quincy Riley and Corey Thornton.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft. This year's game will be played on Saturday, February 1, 2025 on NFL Network at 2:30 pm EST.


Last season, running back Jawhar Jordan, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee were all Senior Bowl selections a year ago and were each selected in the 2024 National Football League Draft.


