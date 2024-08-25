MOBILE, AL – Eleven members of the University of Louisville football team have earned spots on the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, the Senior Bowl announced Wednesday. Quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receivers Ja’Corey Brooks, Caullin Lacy, tight end Mark Redman, offensive lineman Jonathan Mendoza, defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte, Thor Griffith and defensive backs Tamarion McDonald, Tahveon Nicholson, Quincy Riley and Corey Thornton.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft. This year's game will be played on Saturday, February 1, 2025 on NFL Network at 2:30 pm EST.





Last season, running back Jawhar Jordan, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee were all Senior Bowl selections a year ago and were each selected in the 2024 National Football League Draft.



