Junior Louisville center Steven Enoch has entered his name for consideration in the 2019 NBA Draft.

"The NBA has always been a long term goal, and this is a wonderful way for me to evaluate myself and find out where I stand," said Enoch. "I will not be hiring an agent at this time. I am grateful for the continued support I have received since coming to Louisville and I am a Cardinal forever."

Louisville coach Chris Mack said, "The NBA and the NCAA continue to shape the undergraduate process of determining draft prospects in a more refined way. I fully support Steven as he tests the draft waters on where he stands in his basketball future. When the time comes to make his decision it will be with feedback straight from the source, the NBA."

Enoch was a double-figure scorer in 17 games for the Cardinals this season. In his last 20 games coming off the bench, Enoch averaged 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and made 52 percent of his shots from the field, including 11-of-32 three-pointers (.344), in an average of 19 minutes a game. A powerful player with a soft shooting touch, Enoch was third on the team in free throw percentage (58-of-72, .806).

To maintain collegiate availability, the agreement with an agent must be in writing, disclosed, terminated when the student returns to college, as well as meeting other conditions. Players who request an evaluation, participate in the NBA combine and aren't drafted can return to school as long as they notify the university by the Monday after the draft.