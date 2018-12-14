Chris Mack AP Images

WEDNESDAY'S LEFTOVERS: Dishing the latest on four prospects In this week’s Evans Seven, we take a step back and grade how first-year head coaches have performed so far in 2018.

CHRIS MACK, Louisville

Grade: A+ Chris Mack came to Louisville as one of winningest coaches in Xavier history and while his coaching acumen was never questioned, his early success with the Cardinals has definitely raised some eyebrows. Mack patched together his 2018-19 team with a handful of grad transfers that have already catapulted Louisville into NCAA Tournament talk. The Cardinals are 7-3 and already own four top-100 wins, including an upset of Michigan State.

Mack has never had issues getting the best out of his team, but in the early going, it looks as if this might be one of Mack's best coaching jobs yet. He has calmed the waters at a brand-name program in a way that few others could. Thanks to his early success and dominance on the recruiting trail - the Cardinals signed a top-five class this fall - the future looks mighty bright in the 502.

PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis

DAN HURLEY, UConn

Grade: A- Dan Hurley gets a passing grade right off of the bat after reinvigorating a fanbase that had become accustomed to seeing mediocrity. He's has done this with his outgoing personality and work on the sidelines. Since taking over the Huskies program, has transformed it into one that could compete for NCAA Tournament berth this season and eventually league titles. The Huskies are 7-3 with a current RPI of 154, though it owns a quality win over Syracuse.

Hurley hit the ground running in recruiting this spring by landing a top available guard in Brendan Adams, but it was his work this fall - signing James Bouknight, Jalen Gaffney and Akok Akok - that should have Huskies fan excited.

JEFF CAPEL, Pitt

Grade: B+ The city of Pittsburgh demands a winner. If you give Panther fans reason for hope, they will wrap their arms around you. Jeff Capel arrived in Oakland and quickly did just that. He doesn’t have the most talented of teams and has a long way to go before things are where he wants, but Capel has squeezed every last ounce of production from a team that lost all 19 of its league games last year. The Panthers are 7-3 with a disappointing loss to Niagra and a nice win over Saint Louis.

While there is promise on the floor, Capel has been unable to make a mark in the 2019 class, although he does not have a ton of holes to fill. There is some talent to build around, prospects that Capel brought to Pitt like Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au'Diese Toney.

TRAVIS STEELE, Xavier

Grade: B+ Travis Steele jumped into the head coaching seat with a plan. He patched together his current roster with three of the better grad transfers available and now the Musketeers may have a chance at making a run in the Big East once again. Xavier is 6-4 in non-conference play with an RPI of 80.

Steele's greatest work may be what he accomplished in recruiting this fall, signing a top-25 recruiting class bolstered by four Rivals150 members. If Steele can display the coaching acumen that his predecessors have had in not just landing premier talent but also developing it, the Musketeers should be in more than solid hands. They have lost four games already but each have come to possible NCAA Tournament teams.

TOM CREAN, Georgia

Grade: B Tom Crean has done his best to push his program into the spotlight, which is no easy task considering the success Georgia's football team has had of late. The Bulldogs are still far from a finished product, but Crean has kept them competitive during the non-conference portion of the season and have achieved success on the recruiting trail. The Dawgs are 5-3 but have yet to beat a team with a winning record.

This fall, Georgia signed two Rivals150 prospects and are heavily involved with some of the state’s top juniors. Much will depend on Georgia keeping the Peach State's best in-state for college but in the early going, Crean looks to have things headed in the proper direction.

KERMIT DAVIS, Ole Miss