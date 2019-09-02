News More News
Confirmed visitor list for Louisville v. Notre Dame

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer

Louisville is expecting a large group of talented prospects on campus for the Notre Dame game tonight. Three four-stars have confirmed they will be in attendance as well as most of the top in-state underclassmen. N. Hardin 4-star DT Octavious Oxendine headlines the 2020 attendees, while Bowling Green TE Jordan Dingle and Tennessee-based OT William Griffin highlight the 2021 prospects. I've confirmed most prospects on the list who will be on hand for the Irish and I'll post updates as new information emerges.

