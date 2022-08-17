Fabio Basili commits to Louisville

Class of 2022 Florida point guard Fabio Basili has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-5 Basili, who played high school ball with Mike James at Oak Ridge and with the Florida Rebels on the AAU circuit, is set to enroll at Louisville for the fall semester after taking an official visit over the summer.

Basili was originally in the 2022 class, but moved back to the 2023 cycle in hopes of getting more looks at the college level.

With Louisville's back-court needing immediate help for the upcoming season, Basili has re-classified and will be on the 2022-2023 roster.



Basili held other offers from SMU and TCU. Basili's commitment now gives Louisville 10 scholarship players, and gives the Cardinals another option at point guard.

Kenny Payne's talent evaluation and player development will be on full display here as Basili didn't have a ton of other Power Five offers.

Nonetheless, the lengthy guard will provide some much-needed ball handling and depth at the guard spots.

