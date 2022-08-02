FALL CAMP: Two position battles to watch

As practice kicks off, we will take a look at two positions that have a handful of players vying for the starting nod.

The Louisville football team is set to begin practice tomorrow, August 3rd as Scott Satterfield enters his fourth year leading the Cardinals.

On paper, Louisville has four running backs who are all worthy of getting the lion's share of the carries in Jalen Mitchell, Tiyon Evans, Trevion Cooley, and Jawhar Jordan.

However, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor prefers to implement a continuous rotation in the backfield.

"I think spreading the carries, plays, and reps. It's not one guy that dominates the carries or the reps anymore, very rarely do you see that. It's by committee because it's a position that the hits accumulate. You have to have multiple guys who can step in and make plays."

Taylor confirmed that Louisville's starting running back could change based on who has found a rhythm.

"We're going to use all of those guys. By game it really depends on who has the hot hand. You get a sense of that through the first couple of series."

Even with Taylor saying that the carries are going to be split up, someone out of this group is going to get the first crack with the ones.



The running back group could be the deepest and most talented position room on the roster, and seeing who emerges will be fun to watch.

