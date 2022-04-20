FB RECRUITING: Host of top targets set official visits for June 17th
As top 2022 prospects begin to lock in official visits, Louisville is lining up a star-studded group for the June 17th weekend.
So far, a host of committed prospects, and top targets have announced that they will be taking their official visit to Louisville on that weekend.
PIERCE CLARKSON - COMMIT
AARON WILLIAMS - COMMIT
JAHIL MCCLAIN - COMMIT
JAYDEN DAVIS - COMMIT
JORDAN CHURCH - TARGET
RAYMOND PULIDO - TARGET
MADDEN SANKER - TARGET
JAVIN SMIPKINS - TARGET
The Louisville staff is certainly angling to have the red carpet out for the prospects visiting on the weekend of June 17th.
A mix of guys committed and top targets will be on campus the same weekend as Louisville tries to build the 2023 class.