FB RECRUITING: Host of top targets set official visits for June 17th

As top 2022 prospects begin to lock in official visits, Louisville is lining up a star-studded group for the June 17th weekend.

So far, a host of committed prospects, and top targets have announced that they will be taking their official visit to Louisville on that weekend.

PIERCE CLARKSON - COMMIT

AARON WILLIAMS - COMMIT

JAHIL MCCLAIN - COMMIT

JAYDEN DAVIS - COMMIT

JORDAN CHURCH - TARGET

RAYMOND PULIDO - TARGET

MADDEN SANKER - TARGET

JAVIN SMIPKINS - TARGET

The Louisville staff is certainly angling to have the red carpet out for the prospects visiting on the weekend of June 17th.

A mix of guys committed and top targets will be on campus the same weekend as Louisville tries to build the 2023 class.

