I'm not sure anyone wants to talk about the loss to Florida State anymore. And this will be a final post on that subject, but after re-watching the game, a few things are worth pointing out. Below: A final post on Louisville's loss to Florida State in the form of a film review.

Louisville fails to convert on opening drive

In a critical third and five on Louisville's opening drive of the game, Louisville goes with a 12 personnel look, meaning they have one running back and two tight ends in the set. The wide receivers are lined up in tight splits and they both run comeback routes. The tight ends run flat routes. Take a look at the receiver at the top of the screen (I believe that's Tyler Hudson) --- he's WIDE open. Malik Cunningham doesn't ever really look that way, and instead hits Marshon Ford short of the sticks.



Defense gives up chunk play on FSU's first TD drive

Louisville's defense is one of the worst in all of FBS at giving up chunk plays --- plays that go for 20 yards or more. Here is the play that set up Florida State's touchdown on the opening drive. Look at the four Louisville players lined up right in front of the mid-field logo around the 45-yard line. All four of them are caught staring in the backfield, and the tight end at the bottom of the screen gets a free release, and gets right behind the defense. The boundary cornerback just cannot sell out that much on a simple RPO.



Pre-snap confusion leads to FSU completion down field

Take a look at the two defensive backs at the top of the screen. The pre-snap confusion and shuffling puts Kei'Trel Clark in a bind as the ball is being snapped. That late switch has Clark on the run as the ball is being snapped, and because of that, he flips his hips the wrong way and gets turned around. Johnny Wilson makes the catch.



Great contain by YaYa Diaby leads to tackle for loss

YaYa Diaby has played arguably his best football in a Louisville uniform over the last two weeks, and this play is a good summation. Diaby is the defensive end at the top of the screen, and makes a great play on the FSU reverse. Watch how he gets off the ball, extends his arms, and continues to get up the field, while still containing on the edge. Textbook play from Diaby.



Louisville takes a shot against press coverage

There are two reasons I pulled this play to highlight. Florida State shows press, man coverage at the bottom of the screen. If teams are going to give you that look, with little to no safety help, give your best receiver a chance to make a play. Here, they did that, and Hudson made a play. More of that, please. Secondly, watch Trevion Cooley step up in the pocket and give a great block in pass protection.



Cunningham misses Francis Sherman in end zone

On first and goal, Cunningham has Francis Sherman open, and he's looking right at him, but decides to not throw him the ball. This drive ends two plays later with a fumble and zero points. That should be six points, instead the drive ends with no points. That's the difference in winning and losing. Can't have that from a veteran quarterback.

Poor tackling angle leads to FSU touchdown

Kenderick Duncan lined up in the box a ton in this game, and if he's going to do that, and be unblocked, you have to do better than what we see here. A poor angle doesn't force the running back inside where the help is, nor does the angle use the additional defender --- out of bounds. Can't have this from a veteran player.

