Film Review: The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Louisville's 41-39 win over BC
Louisville celebrated a thrilling win over Boston College that marked their first ACC win in over 600 days.Let's look back one more time on the game with the Good, Bad, and Ugly.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news