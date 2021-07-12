Five more Louisville baseball players selected in MLB Draft

Five Cardinals were selected, and Alex Binelas kicked things off, going in the third round.

Henry David made history last night going No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Louisville baseball program made plenty of noise on the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Wisconsin native is headed back home as he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 86th overall pick.

After Binelas, the next Cardinal to get taken was Cooper Bowman, who was selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round at pick No. 122.

Left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian followed Bowman, and was drafted with the 173rd pick by the Washington Nationals.

In rounds eight and nine, Lucas Dunn went to the San Diego Padres with the 250th pick, and Luke Brown went to the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 253rd pick.