Five official visitors are set to visit Louisville for the Syracuse game.
Louisville is set to host five official visitors this week including a four-star running back from Georgia, two uncommitted edge targets, two 2020 commits, and potentially a 3-star offense lineman committed elsewhere.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news