We originally reported that 2023 five-star Mackenzie Mgbako would visit Louisville this upcoming week, following his trip to Indiana. However, we hadn't yet confirmed the exact dates of when the visit would take place.

According to Andrew Slater, Mgbako "is scheduled to visit Louisville next Friday to Sunday," which is a huge development, due to recent rumors about Mgbako shutting things down.

Mgbako's first visit went to St. John's, and followed that visit by taking trips to Kansas and Indiana. Both Kansas and Indiana contingents had a strong hunch that Mgbako wouldn't make it to Louisville, so to hear it from someone as respected as Slater is certainly encouraging.

Scheduling a visit and taking a visit are two different things, but, for the time being, Louisville fans can take a deep breath.

