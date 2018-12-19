Rivals.com's Chad Simmons broke the news that Louisville has flipped QB Evan Conley.

Breaking: Kell (Ga.) QB Evan Conley has signed with #Louisville . I like this take for the Cardinals and @CoachSattUofL . @RivalsChris @RivalsDave https://t.co/dckkKB68JK #RivalsNSD

Find out more about Conley and the newest intel on Louisville's Signing Class here: Conley is on the Board.

Get the inside SCOOP on CardinalSports.com with our best deal of the year: https://louisville.rivals.com/99cyber