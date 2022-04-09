Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. picks Louisville

It was a Saturday morning commitment for Scott Satterfield and Louisville when Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. announced that he would be headed to play for the Cardinals.

The Florida State transfer brings a wealth of experience to a position that needs depth. Brownlee Jr. has played in 20 games, racking up 78 tackles to along with three interceptions.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot cornerback was a four-star prospect.

