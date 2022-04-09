 CardinalSports - Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. picks Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-09 12:54:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. picks Louisville

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

It was a Saturday morning commitment for Scott Satterfield and Louisville when Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. announced that he would be headed to play for the Cardinals.

The Florida State transfer brings a wealth of experience to a position that needs depth. Brownlee Jr. has played in 20 games, racking up 78 tackles to along with three interceptions.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot cornerback was a four-star prospect.

Louisville could still add another cornerback to the roster through the transfer portal, as Kei'Trel Clark is still recovering from a knee injury, while Greedy Vance and Kani Walker left the program.

