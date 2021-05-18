Former Louisville assistant coach Dino Gaudio charged with extortion

Rumblings began to surface Tuesday morning about another 'scandal' involving the Louisville basketball program.

CardinalSports.com addressed the rumors in the best manner possible until court documents became public late Tuesday afternoon.

Yes, the Louisville basketball program is in the headlines, but this time, they aren't exactly in trouble with the NCAA.

This time, the school and an assistant coach are involved in an extortion lawsuit.

According to the release from Michael Bennett, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District Court of Western Kentucky, former assistant coach Dino Gaudio "threatened to report to the media allegations that the University of Louisville men's basketball program had violated [NCAA] rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and its use of graduate assistants in practice, unless the University of Louisville paid [Gaudio] his salary for an additional 17 months or provided the lump sum equivalent of 17 months of salary."

Jason Riley of WDRB was first to report the news: