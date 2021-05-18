Former Louisville assistant coach Dino Gaudio charged with extortion
Rumblings began to surface Tuesday morning about another 'scandal' involving the Louisville basketball program.
CardinalSports.com addressed the rumors in the best manner possible until court documents became public late Tuesday afternoon.
Yes, the Louisville basketball program is in the headlines, but this time, they aren't exactly in trouble with the NCAA.
This time, the school and an assistant coach are involved in an extortion lawsuit.
According to the release from Michael Bennett, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District Court of Western Kentucky, former assistant coach Dino Gaudio "threatened to report to the media allegations that the University of Louisville men's basketball program had violated [NCAA] rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and its use of graduate assistants in practice, unless the University of Louisville paid [Gaudio] his salary for an additional 17 months or provided the lump sum equivalent of 17 months of salary."
Jason Riley of WDRB was first to report the news:
Gaudio doesn't seem to have much of a case, and his attorney Brian Butler gave a statement to WDRB, saying that Gaudio "lost his temper and said some things he regrets saying."
Gaudio's meeting with head coach Chris Mack was caught on a recording, as Kentucky state law only requires one party to give their consent.
The former Louisville assistant, who was fired in March, is now facing up to two years in prison.
I have so many questions, the main one being this:
What exactly was Dino Gaudio thinking? I get being pissed off about losing your job, but trying to turn a couple minor NCAA violations into something, and demanding 17 months of pay when your contract was up doesn't seem like too good of an idea.
Not to mention Dino Gaudio would be involved with those violations considering he was on the staff at the time.
In the grand scheme of things, the Louisville basketball program shouldn't be worried about facing penalties resulting from the violations Gaudio exposed.
However, when you're on probation, and have an active case with the IARP, this doesn't help.
The bigger issue for Louisville is that this is another 'black eye' type situation, and the negative PR continues to pile up.