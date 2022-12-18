Rodney McGraw has become the first player to transfer to Louisville under new coach Jeff Brohm. The Elkhart, Indiana native took multiple visits to Purdue when Brohm was there but ended up signing with Penn State.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2021 McGraw appeared in 5 games and registered one sack in 2022.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 270, McGraw gives Louisville some much-needed size and depth along the front seven following the departures of YaYa Diaby and Yasir Abdullah.

McGraw has the versatility to play a true four or five technique on the defensive line, but can also played as an edge rusher.

While McGraw is the first transfer to announce for Brohm and Louisville there will be more, later today.