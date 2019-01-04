Chad Scott, who spent the last three seasons at North Carolina, has been named the running backs coach at Louisville, head coach Scott Satterfield announced Friday.



Prior to joining Satterfield’s staff, Scott served as the tight ends coach for the Tar Heels in 2016-18.

During Scott’s tenure with the Tar Heels, the tight end position saw a lot of production, highlighted by Carl Tucker’s 16.6 yards per catch average last season, and Brandon Fritts’ 25 receptions for 177 yards and four scores in 2018.

Scott was an integral part of an offensive staff in 2016 that was one of the most explosive in the nation, setting more than 40 individual and team records.

Coaching one of the most inexperienced positions, Scott’s tight ends made considerable contributions as the Tar Heels won eight games and played Stanford in the Sun Bowl. Tucker, who was named first-team All-ACC freshman by Athlon, and Fritts averaged more than 10 yards per reception.

Scott returned to Chapel Hill after coaching at Kentucky, where he mentored the running backs from 2013-15 and was the run game coordinator in 2014-15. He helped develop a solid Wildcat running attack that featured Stanley Williams, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry, and Jojo Kemp, who gained 5.7 per attempt.

Before his stint in the Bluegrass State, Scott spent three seasons at Texas Tech from 2010-12. While the Red Raiders have a reputation for their explosive passing game, Scott’s running backs made significant contributions to the offense as well. The Red Raiders rushed for 135.7 yards per game and scored 52 rushing touchdowns during his three seasons.

Scott inherited a running attack that ranked 115th in rushing offense in 2009 at 84.0 yards per game, improving that mark in his first season to 75th nationally with 141.3 yards per contest. The team’s leading rusher, Baron Batch, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent three years with the organization.

In Scott’s second season at Texas Tech, the improvement continued as the Red Raiders were on pace to have their best year rushing since the late 1990s before Tech’s top two rushers both sustained season-ending injuries. The Red Raider running backs still rushed for 1,516 yards on the season.

In 2012, Texas Tech averaged 139.9 yards per game on the ground with three backs rushing for more than 400 yards each. Texas Tech won the TicketCity Bowl over Northwestern following the 2010 season and defeated Minnesota in the Meineke Car Care Bowl of Texas in 2012.

Scott entered the coaching profession at Troy as an assistant coach for running backs from 2007-09, helping lead the Trojans to three consecutive Sun Belt Conference Championships and a pair of appearances in the New Orleans Bowl.

Scott was a part of an offensive turnaround at Troy, inheriting an offense that ranked 66th in rushing offense and 77th in total offense prior to his arrival. In just one season, Troy moved to 35th nationally in rushing offense with 182.6 yards per game and 16th in total offense with 452.8 yards per contest. In his final season at Troy, the Trojans ranked third in the nation in total offense.

In each of Scott’s first two seasons he coached an All-Sun Belt Conference player in Kenny Cattouse and DuJuan Harris. Harris ranked second in the conference in rushing in 2008 with 1,077 yards and played five seasons in the NFL. In Scott’s last season at Troy he coached Shawn Southward, who rushed for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns, to Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

A native of Plant City, Fla., Scott played at Kentucky before transferring to North Carolina and lettering in 2004 and 2005. He earned first-team all-ACC honors from ESPN.com after rushing for 796 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Scott, who made his first career start against No. 4 Miami, rushed for a career-high 175 yards on 25 carries and scored twice in a 31-28 victory.

Scott spent time in the National Football League with Cleveland and Pittsburgh before returning to his alma mater in 2006 as a graduate assistant video analyst.

Scott graduated from UNC in 2004 with a degree in sociology. He is married to the former Shambrica Jones, who played basketball at Kentucky, and the couple has a daughter, Kori, and a son, Jakobe.

SCOTT AT A GLANCECoaching Experience

2006: North Carolina (graduate assistant/video analyst)

2007-09: Troy (running backs)

2010-12: Texas Tech (running backs)

2013: Kentucky (running backs)

2014-15: Kentucky (running backs/run game coordinator)

2016-18: North Carolina (tight ends)





Playing Experience

2000-01: Kentucky (RB)

2002-04: North Carolina (RB)

Alma Mater: North Carolina, 2004

Hometown: Plant City, Fla.

Birthdate: June 11, 1981

Wife: Shambrica (Jones)

Daughter: Kori

Son: Jakobe