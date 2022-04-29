Forward Kamari Lands Signs with Cardinal Men’s Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kamari Lands, a 6-8, 195-pound forward from Indianapolis, Ind. who played last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., has signed a national letter-of-intent to continue his playing career and education at the University of Louisville.





“Kamari is a very talented forward who has a gift of putting the ball in the basket," said UofL Head Men's Basketball Coach Kenny Payne. "While he can score, he is a complete player who can also really rebound and pass as well. He’s a high character young man who is all about winning.”





Lands averaged 33.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game and shot 55 percent from the field as a senior in 2021-22 for Hillcrest Prep, which posted a 31-3 record and was ranked No. 20 in the final 2022 USA Today Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings.





Lands is ranked as the No. 39 player in the nation the 2022 ESPN 100, No. 47 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 81 by Rivals.com. Lands will participate in the 2022 Iverson Classic All-American Game on April 30 in Memphis, Tenn.





He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his junior year at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Calif., which posted a 30-7 record in 2020-21. He played his freshman and sophomore seasons at La Lumiere School in La Pointe, Ind.





Lands chose to attend Louisville after also considering Arizona State, Syracuse, Kansas and DePaul. He announced his verbal commitment to Louisville on Jan. 1. He becomes the second new addition to the Cardinals this year, joining Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a 6-10, 245-pound forward from Clarksville, Tenn. who played as a freshman last season at the University of Tennessee.



