LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Four University of Louisville football players have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, set for Feb. 29-March 3 in Indianapolis. The four UofL invitees are running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee.





The NFL released its list of combine invites today. The NFL Network will provide live coverage of the event.





A first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, Jordan led the Cardinals rushing with 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns, while recording five 100-yard rushing games. The Syracuse transfer finished second in the ACC in rushing and was third in rushing touchdowns. He assisted in knocking off No. 20 Duke with a career-high 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jordan was also a third-team all-purpose player after averaging 113.6 all-purpose yards. He also caught 18 passes for 225 yards including a 75-yard touchdown reception.





A transfer from Wisconsin, Guerendo was outstanding in his lone season with the Cardinals. He was second on the team in rushing with 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. The native of Clayton, Ind., closed his career with his best performance rushing for 161 yards and three scores in the Holiday Bowl loss to USC. He also totaled three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Virginia Tech.





Thrash appeared in 12 games as the team’s top receiver. The Georgia State transfer was a second team All-ACC honoree after catching 63 passes for 858 yards and six scores. He caught four passes for a season 159 yards in a win over Indiana and added a season best nine receptions for 120 yards in a loss to Pitt.





Brownlee, who was named one of the top cornerbacks at the recent Senior Bowl, finished the season with 30 tackles and one interception in 11 starts.





The Cardinals have had 10 players invited to the combine over the last two seasons.



