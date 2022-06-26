Four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess commits to Louisville

Louisville continues to stay red hot on the recruiting trail this weekend by landing a verbal commitment from six-foot-eight, 280-pound four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess from New Palestine, Indiana. Louisville was able to hold off Florida State and North Carolina for Burgess's commitment. Burgess is the first offensive lineman to commit to Louisville in 2023. He's also the 11th player committed to the class and the fifth four-star.

Burgess is rated the sixth best prospect in the state of Indiana and the 37th ranked player at his position in the nation according to Rivals. The coveted tackle prospect reported offers from 23 other Power-Five schools including Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Purdue but in the end it came down to Florida State, Louisville, and North Carolina with Louisville coming out on top.

Burgess is the first offensive line domino to fall in this class but others are expected to follow suit shortly. The Cards are in a good spot for four-stars Madden Sanker and Raymond Pulido, as well as three-stars Jordan Church, Trevor Lauck, and Kolby Keenum. Nothing is a given in recruiting but at the moment Louisville has a real shot to land each one of those prospects, potentially in the next few weeks.



