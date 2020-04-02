News More News
FREE TRIAL UNTIL 8/10/20

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

Even though games aren't being played, there's a lot happening with Louisville athletics.

With so many working from home and out of a normal routine, it's a great time to join a community for your sports fix.

Through end of this month, if you have been on the sidelines, now is an ideal opportunity to jump in. Get a free membership to CardinalSports and check out premium content and premium forums all the way until August 10th.

Details:

Promo Code: TheVille2020

Offer: Premium access free trial until 08.10.20

Offer valid through: 04.30.20

New users:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=TheVille2020

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here:

https://louisville.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=TheVille2020

