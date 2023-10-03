Freshman PG Ty-Laur Johnson, who did not get to campus until mid-August because of HS transcript issues, has been declared eligible for this upcoming season. This comes as a major sigh of relief for Cards fans, who up until this point had been questioning the depth in the backcourt behind starting PG Skyy Clark, who Johnson will now serve as a reliable backup for. The 6’0, 160 pound Johnson, who averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game his senior season, will be in line for major minutes right away in the backcourt for Coach Kenny Payne’s second year at the helm.

The men’s basketball team will be back in action at the KFC Yum Center Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 pm. In addition to watching the 2023-24 team take the court for the first time, fans will be able to see player introductions before the game, and also have the chance to get autographs signed by the players at the conclusion of the scrimmage.

Make sure to get on out to the Yum! and support Johnson, Clark and the rest of the men’s basketball team!