LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team’s full 2023-24 schedule is now available following the release of the ACC slate Tuesday by the conference.





Seven Saturday home games and three straight home contests to finish the season highlight the league schedule, which begins Dec. 3 on the road at Virginia Tech.





Louisville’s non-conference schedule, which includes 10 home games, was released earlier this month. The full schedule features 20 games in the KFC Yum! Center and can be viewed here online or as a printable PDF.





The Dec. 3 trip to Virginia Tech is the lone conference game before the new year for the Cardinals, who will play five of their first seven ACC games away from the KFC Yum! Center.





After closing non-conference play Dec. 21 against Kentucky, Louisville fully returns to ACC action at Virginia on Jan. 3.





The Cardinals host Pitt on Jan. 6, travel to Miami on Jan. 10, then welcome NC State on Jan. 13 before a road swing to North Carolina (Jan. 17) and Wake Forest (Jan. 20).





UofL returns home for back-to-back games against Duke (Jan. 23) and Virginia (Jan. 27). That’s followed by a visit to Clemson on Jan. 30, a home contest against Florida State on Feb. 3, a trip to Syracuse on Feb. 7 and another home tilt vs. Georgia Tech on Feb. 10.





The Cardinals play consecutive road games at Boston College (Feb. 13) and Pitt (Feb. 17). A home game against Notre Dame (Feb. 21) and a road trip to Duke on Feb. 28 set up three final home games to round out the schedule.





Louisville will welcome Syracuse on March 2, Virginia Tech on March 5, and finally Boston College on March 9 for Senior Day.





The ACC Tournament is set for March 12-16 in Washington, D.C.





The ACC also released TV designations and tip times for most of the Cardinals’ schedule Tuesday.





Games on the ESPN family of networks include both games in the Empire Classic – starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 against Texas on ESPN – as well as home games against Kentucky (ESPN), Duke (ESPN/2/U), Notre Dame (ESPN/2/U) and Virginia Tech (ESPN/2/U), and the road trip to Wake Forest (ESPN/2/U).





Thirteen games will air on the ACC Network throughout the season.





Seven UofL games, including the opening exhibitions against Simmons College on Oct. 18 and Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 30, will originate on ACC Network Extra, a digital production available online to authenticated subscribers of the ACC Network through the ESPN app.





Four games this season will air on The CW as part of the ACC's new partnership with the network, beginning at home against Pitt on Jan. 6.





The first chance to see the Cardinals in action is the Red and White Scrimmage on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. The event will feature pregame intros, an intrasquad scrimmage and postgame autographs by the players.





Tickets for the Oct. 11 Red and White Scrimmage, priced at $10 each for lower-level seating, are available online at the following link: https://uofl.me/3Zm8aWT





Cardinal fans can save on single-game pricing with season tickets, starting as low as $17 per game. Season ticket members also enjoy exclusive benefits, including the opportunity to exchange tickets throughout the season and receive additional complimentary tickets for a select game. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can visit gocards.com/mbbtickets, or email sales@gocards and call 502-852-5151 for additional information.



