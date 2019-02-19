Basketball season is in full swing and the future looks very bright for Chris Mack’s program. Louisville inked six signatures and currently sits fifth in the Rivals team rankings for the 2019 class. How have these six players been doing so far through their senior season? Let’s take a look…

Igiehon is a 6-foot-9 center who plays for Lawrence Woodmere Academy. Aidan currently sits at 51 in the Rivals 150 rankings. So far, Igiehon has lead his team to a 19-4 record, averaging 24 points. Igiehon is having a great senior year and should be add toughness up front for the Cardinals next year.

Quinn Slazinski is an underrated prospect Chris Mack and his staff targeted and snatched, seeing the potential that is there. Slazinski is a 6-foot-8 stretch forward who can make defenses guard the perimeter. Quinn plays for national powerhouse Huntington Prep, which is 19-4 on the year. Quinn is averaging just over 10 points while grabbing a little over 4 rebounds. Additionally, he is shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. As of now, Slazinski will redshirt his first year on campus.

David Johnson, a local product, comes in at 101 in the latest Rivals 150 rankings. Johnson is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who fits the prototypical Chris Mack guard role. Johnson plays for Trinity High School who is riding a 22-7 record. Johnson is averaging over 15 points and over 7 rebounds and was nominated as a finalist for Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball award. Johnson will play right away at one of the guard spots.

The gem of the class, Samuell Williamson, is having an outstanding senior campaign for Rockwall High School out of Texas and has jumped all the way up to 25, according to Rivals. Williamson is now a five-star player and was named a McDonald’s All American. Rockwall is rolling with a 28-6 record as Williamson is paving the way, putting up huge numbers. Williamson should come in and compete for a starting spot in year one.

An athletic wing, Withers is a versatile as they come. The 6-foot-8 forward is up to 82 in the Rivals player rankings and plays for Cleveland Heights. Withers is second on the team in scoring averaging almost 18 points. Withers is a prospect who has a frame that can be filled out when he gets to college.