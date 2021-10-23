GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Boston College
Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Louisville and Boston College:
Kickoff Information:
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium
TV: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, & Taylor Davis)
Spread: Louisville -5
Series History: Louisville leads 7-6
Team Statistics Comparison:
What to watch for:
1. Can Louisville's front seven stop the run?
2. How does the Louisville offense attack Boston College's strong defense?
3. Will we see any new personnel on defense for Louisville?
Prediction:
It's always difficult to predict how a team will respond after an emotional letdown. We've heard the culture in the locker room is in a good spot, and that will be tested today. Can Satterfield pull his team together and get them to bounce back after the Virginia collapse? Can Malik Cunningham and the leaders of this football team rally the troops? I think Louisville gets up for this one and handles a middle-of-the-road Boston College team.
Louisville: 34
Boston College: 21