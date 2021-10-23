GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Boston College

It's always difficult to predict how a team will respond after an emotional letdown. We've heard the culture in the locker room is in a good spot, and that will be tested today. Can Satterfield pull his team together and get them to bounce back after the Virginia collapse? Can Malik Cunningham and the leaders of this football team rally the troops? I think Louisville gets up for this one and handles a middle-of-the-road Boston College team.



Louisville: 34



Boston College: 21

