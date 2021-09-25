GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Florida State
Here's everything you need to know about today's matchup between Louisville and Florida State:
Kickoff Information:
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium
TV: ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic, Jr., & Taylor McGregor)
Spread: Louisville -1
Series History: FSU leads 16-5
2021 Statistics:
|Louisville
|Florida State
|
32.0
|
Points/Game
|
23.0
|
27.0
|
Points Allowed/Game
|
32.0
|
168.0
|
Rush Yards/Game
|
185.7
|
162.0
|
Rush Yards Allowed/Game
|
132.7
|
264.7
|
Pass Yards/Game
|
179.0
|
244.7
|
Pass Yards Allowed/Game
|
289.0
|
432.7
|
Total Offense/Game
|
364.7
|
406.7
|
Total Defense/Game
|
421.7
What to watch for:
1. How does Jaylin Alderman fill in for Monty Montgomery on the Louisville defense?
2. Can the Louisville offensive line build off of last week's performance and continue to improve?
3. Who will Florida State play at quarterback?
Prediction:
Florida State is on the verge of being down for the count, and Louisville has a chance to be the team to do just that. By all means, a loss today would send Florida State into a spiral that can't be turned around. Do Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have one last effort in them before they pack it in? I don't think they do, and Louisville needs to take advantage of a Florida State team that may be checked out. Louisville puts together three wins in a row, as Malik Cunningham impresses, the defense does just enough, and Jaylin Alderman holds his own.
Louisville: 31
Florida State: 27