GAME DAY: Louisville vs. UCF
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's matchup between Louisville and UCF:
Kickoff Information:
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti, Andre Ware & Paul Carcaterra)
Spread: UCF -6.5
Series History: Tied 1-1
2021 Statistics:
|Louisville
|UCF
|
27.0
|
Points/Game
|
49.5
|
23.0
|
Points Allowed/Game
|
22.5
|
156.5
|
Rush Yards/Game
|
272.5
|
137.0
|
Rush Yards Allowed/Game
|
22.0
|
241.5
|
Pass Yards/Game
|
349.5
|
265.0
|
Pass Yards Allowed/Game
|
259.0
|
398.0
|
Total Offense/Game
|
681.0
|
402.0
|
Total Defense/Game
|
281.0
What to watch for:
1. Can Louisville establish the running game against a stout UCF defensive front?
2. How will the pace of the UCF offense impact the Louisville defense?
3. Will Ahmari Huggins-Bruce continue to emerge?
Prediction:
On paper, UCF is better in every statistical category. Literally every single one. The one that stands out the most is the UCF defense only allowing 22 rushing yards per game. That is a number that is especially worrisome with the struggles of the Louisville offensive line. Arguably the biggest game of the Scott Satterfield era is upon us, and while it's not a do or die situation, it feels like it's close to that.
UCF: 35
Louisville: 31