GAME DAY: Louisville vs. UCF

On paper, UCF is better in every statistical category. Literally every single one. The one that stands out the most is the UCF defense only allowing 22 rushing yards per game. That is a number that is especially worrisome with the struggles of the Louisville offensive line. Arguably the biggest game of the Scott Satterfield era is upon us, and while it's not a do or die situation, it feels like it's close to that.

UCF: 35

Louisville: 31