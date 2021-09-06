GAMEDAY: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

It's here. Louisville plays football tonight. We are just under seven hours away from Louisville's 2021 season getting underway, and here's everything you need to know about tonight's Chick-fil-A Kickoff game between the Cardinals and the Rebels:

Kickoff Information: Time: 8 PM Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) TV: ESPN (Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Molly McGrath) Spread: Ole Miss -10 Series History: No previous meetings

2020 Statistics:

2020 Statistics Louisville Ole Miss 29.5 Points/Game 39.2 26.5 Points Allowed/Game 38.3 200 Rush Yards/Game 210.6 179.9 Rush Yards Allowed/Game 206.9 244.2 Pass Yards/Game 344.9 189.2 Pass Yards Allowed/Game 312.1 444.2 Total Offense/Game 555.0 369.1 Total Defense/Game 519.0

Louisville's keys to victory:

1. Protect the football

Limiting turnovers is a key to winning any football game, but it's especially important in tonight's matchup. If you're Louisville, you can't give Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense any extra possessions. Louisville almost has to win the turnover battle in this one to knock off the Rebels.

2. Pressure the quarterback

Matt Corral is really good, but he's even better with a clean pocket. Bryan Brown has to dial up some blitzes that get home to Corral. I would imagine that Louisville will bring Monty Montgomery a ton with his speed and his ability to rush the quarterback. YaYa Diaby has generated a lot of buzz throughout fall camp, and Louisville will need him tonight to disrupt the Ole Miss passing attack.

3. Win the one-on-one matchups

Louisville's wide receivers are going to see a lot of press coverage tonight. Malik Cunningham talked about it this week when he spoke to the media. The Ole Miss defensive backs are going to play close to the line of scrimmage, and they're going to force Louisville's wideouts to prove they can beat them off of the ball.

Prediction: