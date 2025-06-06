CARDS TAKE GAME 1 IN SUPER REGIONAL

A big visitor for Pat Kelsey and company.
The Cardinals will play the Jayhawks on Friday, October 24 in the KFC Yum! Center
The best-of-three series begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Evangelos “Vangelis” Zougris has signed with the Cardinals for 2025-26
Why does Tyran Stokes remain in the No. 1 spot for On3's updated 2026 rankings?
A big visitor for Pat Kelsey and company.
The Cardinals will play the Jayhawks on Friday, October 24 in the KFC Yum! Center
The best-of-three series begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.