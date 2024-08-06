PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Gillotte and Gonzalez Named to All-ACC Preseason Squad

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez were tabbed to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Team, the league announced on Thursday.


A second team All-American last season, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. Off the field, Gillotte has performed numerous charitable obligation and donated money to local organizations over the course of the year. The native of West Palm Beach, Fla., enters his final season 10th on the school’s all-time sacks list.


A North Carolina native, Gonzalez started all 14 games at left guard for the Cardinals, leading them to their first appearance in the ACC title game. He guided an offense that averaged 178.5 yards on the ground and helped the Cardinals score more than 30 points per game in leading the squad to a 10-4 record.


2024 Preseason All-ACC Football Team QB: Cam Ward, Miami (85)

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (114) RB: Jaydn Ott, Cal (70) WR: Kevin “KC” Concepcion, NC State (119) WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (93) WR: Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (42) TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (48) AP: Jaydn Ott, Cal (49) OT: Darius Washington, Florida State (93) OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (53) OG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina (64) OG: Michael Gonzalez, Louisville (56) C: Maurice Smith, Florida State (62) DE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville (52) DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (49) DT: Joshua Farmer, Florida State (75) DT: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (64) LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (129) LB: Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (72) LB: Marlowe Wax, Syracuse (67) CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech (65) CB: Aydan White, NC State (56) S: Jonas Sanker, Virginia (73) S: R.J. Mickens, Clemson (44) PK: Andres Borregales, Miami (92) P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State (81) SP: Brashard Smith, SMU (36)

2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year Rank Name, Position, School

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (71)

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (38)

3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (15)

4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (13)

5. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (12)

6. Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal (8)

7. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville (5)

8. Jordan Moore, WR, Duke (3)

9. Preston Stone, QB, SMU (2)

10. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (2)

11. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL, Virginia Tech (1)


