Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley transfers to Louisville

Top 5 transfer portal guard Adrian Wooley has committed to Louisville, marking the first commitment of the transfer portal cycle for Coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals. The news comes after Wooley finished up his campus visit this past weekend and came down to a final 4 of Auburn, Alabama, Louisville and Kansas.

The 6’5, 180 pound guard, who originally hails from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his freshman season for Kennesaw State.

With the departures of guards Terrence Edwards, Reyne Smith and Chucky Hepburn from the 2024-25 roster, Wooley is a welcome addition to the roster that is on the search for more guard depth. The Cards are also welcoming in freshmen McDonald’s All American PG recruit Mikel Brown Jr., and international recruit Sananda Fru.

Currently, the 2025-26 roster includes returning players Khani Rooths, Kobe Rodgers, Aly Khalifa, James Scott, and are awaiting stay or go decisions from J’Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor.