LOUISVILLE – Senior defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte and redshirt senior defensive back Quincy Riley were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday afternoon. The award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding defensive player, will honor its 30th recipient this season. A second team All-American last season, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. Off the field, Gillotte has performed numerous charitable obligation and donated money to local organizations over the course of the year. Riley started all 14 games for the Cardinals at cornerback, earning honorable All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades. He recorded 49 tackles and was second on the squad with three interceptions. The Columbia, S.C., native registered four tackles and a key interception in an upset of No. 10 Notre Dame. Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 12 and three finalists will be unveiled November 26, with the winner named during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12. Louisville will open the season August 31 at 12:00 p.m. ET in at home against Austin Peay on the ACC Network.