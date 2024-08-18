LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte was named to The Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, which is an award given by the Rotary Club of Houston, Texas annually to the college football player "who best embodies the values and spirit of NFL's legendary coach Vince Lombardi the Rotary Lombardi Award program was created in 1970 shortly after the death of Lombardi. The committee outlined the original criteria for eligibility for the award, which remained in place until this day: Named a preseason first-team All-American on Wednesday, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. His 11.0 sacks were ranked eighth nationally as the native of Boca Raton, Fla., was a runner-up for the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year Award and was a first team all-conference honoree. The second team All-American last season ranks 10th on the school's all-time sacks list with 22.