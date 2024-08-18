PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Gillotte Named to the Lombardi Award Watch List

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte was named to The Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, which is an award given by the Rotary Club of Houston, Texas annually to the college football player "who best embodies the values and spirit of NFL's legendary coach Vince Lombardi the Rotary Lombardi Award program was created in 1970 shortly after the death of Lombardi. The committee outlined the original criteria for eligibility for the award, which remained in place until this day: Named a preseason first-team All-American on Wednesday, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. His 11.0 sacks were ranked eighth nationally as the native of Boca Raton, Fla., was a runner-up for the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year Award and was a first team all-conference honoree. The second team All-American last season ranks 10th on the school's all-time sacks list with 22.

