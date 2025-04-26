Gillotte Selected by Kansas City Chiefs in the Third Round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte of the University of Louisville football team was drafted with the No. 66 pick of the third round of the National Football League Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Gillotte is the second player to be drafted on Friday and the sixth over the last two years under head coach Jeff Brohm. The native of Boca Raton, Fla., is the highest defensive lineman drafted at Louisville since Yaya Diaby was a third-round pick and the No. 82 selection by Tampa Bay in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the most productive defensive linemen in school history, Gillotte played in 50 career games and registered 40.5 tackles for loss, which is fifth-most in school history and 26.5 sacks, which stands sixth all-time. He closed his tenure with 127 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three recovered fumbles.

A second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Gillotte recorded 43 tackles in 2024, with 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was credited with a career high nine tackles at Boston College and seven stops in a win at No. 11 Clemson. The 6-foot-2 lineman was credited with a season best 3.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a 37-9 win over Pitt.

A three-time All-ACC Academic selection, Gillotte was a finalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy, which is given to the top college football player with the best combination of academics, leadership, and on-field performance.

Gillotte’s top season came in 2023 when he led the defensive line with 45 tackles and finished eighth nationally with 11 sacks and a personal best 14.5 tackles for loss. He was honored by being named a second team All-American and a first team All-ACC performer.