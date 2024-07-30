DALLAS (FWAA) – The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy, recognizing 75 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. The 2024 season will close with the award's 79th winner being feted in Omaha and the watch list offers a talented field of players alongside one returning FWAA All-American.

University of Louisville offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez was one of the 75 honorees to honored as one of the top interior linemen in the country. A North Carolina native, Gonzalez started all 14 games at left guard for the Cardinals, leading them to their first appearance in the ACC title game. He guided an offense that averaged 178.5 yards on the ground.

The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.



